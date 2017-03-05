Waka Flocka Flame Claims He Started the 808 Wave in Hip-Hop, Lex Luger Responds

There's no denying production outfit 808 Mafia's impact on the sound of the rap game. Started in the late 2000s by Suffolk, Va., producer Lex Luger and Atlanta beat maker Southside, and later branching out with others, the producers' sound was curated in its early days by the likes of Waka Flocka Flame, Gucci Mane and the late Slim Dunkin. Yesterday (March 4), Waka hopped on social media to do a little flexing, which included him claiming he started the 808 wave. That didn't seem to sit too well with Luger.

"I bridged the gap between #HIPHOP & #EDM BACK IN 2012 now look," Waka posted on Twitter. Followed by, "I found a new 🌊 electronic dance music, then found a way to bridge things together #nowLook...I started the 808 🌊.. not to be padded on my back but to bring in a whole new style of entertainment. FrFr."

He added, "B4 Flockaveli name one cd that was abusing 808s... ask my younger brothers @sizzle808MAFIA @MetroBoomin."

Flockaveli, Waka's debut album, which dropped in 2010, was mostly produced by Lex, including the breakout single "Hard in the Paint."

Luger seemed to take exception to Waka's claims, responding, "smh I started that shit waka don't do that. B4 me is was jeezy n shawty redd. T.I and dj toomp."

Clearly befuddled with WFF's boasts he added, "@WakaFlocka bra u don't make beats how u start the '808 wave' ? Hit my phone g. I'm confused."

Check out all the tweets below.

