Travis Scott Drops Jack Boys Short Film, “Gang Gang” Video: Watch

Travis Scott closed out the year with a bang by releasing his Cactus Jack label's Jack Boys compilation. La Flame, who hit the touring circuit hard in 2019, hasn't stopped there. On Friday (Dec. 27), he released an accompanying short film as well as the video for the song "Gang Gang."

The fictional film shows Travis and his crew of Sheck Wes, Don Toliver and Chase B as outlaws. In the first scene, Travis shares fun times with a woman at an amusement park only to later be in a low speed chase with police as the woman begs the rapper to pull over. In other scenes, other members of the crew procure cars by means of murder and mayhem. They eventually rally up in a junk yard full of whips. The video also features Tesla's Cybertruck and Cyberquad. Clocking in at around nine minutes, the visual is co-directed by Cactus Jack and White Trash Tyler.

Travis, who will be headlining the 2020 Coahcella Festival, also released the "Gang Gang" video, which is the third track off the recently released album. The visual is set in the car graveyard from the short film and shows the whole mob surrounded by supped up rides.

"Gang back in the stu' (Gang, gang, gang, gang, gang, gang, gang)/Uh, yeah, gang back in the stu' (Gang)/Young nigga win, win, win, win (Bitch), how can I lose? (How, bitch?)," Sheck Wes raps. "Uh, how can I lose? (How, bitch?), uh, how can I lose? (Yeah)/I ain't with the gang, gang, gang, gang (Bitch), fifty gon' shoot, uh (Squad)."

