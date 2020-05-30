Twista Finally Responds to Eminem’s #GodzillaChallenge and Absolutely Destroys It: Watch

Three months after Eminem issued his #GodzillaChallenge, Twista has finally responded to the Shady dare.

Rappers have had plenty of time on their hands as they wait out the coronavirus on self-quarantine, while shows and tours have been cancelled. On Friday (May 29), Twista decided it was time to tackle Slim's #GodzillaChallenge, which urges fans to see if they can rap the words to Em's "Godzilla" single as fast as the rap god. If anyone is up to the task, it's Twista.

"I feel like rapping fast today #GodzillaChallenge," he wrote on Twitter on Friday morning. "I’m going to do this #GodzillaChallenge in under a min and put it right out," he added.

A short time later, he posted himself doing the challenge with a twist. He rapped an original verse to the track instead of trying to keep pace with Eminem's lines. The veteran Chicago MC spit flawlessly, completing his lines in around 40 seconds, seemingly with no effort at all.

"Wheeew kinda slowed it up so y’all can hear what I’m sayin 😂😂 #GodzillaChallenge #eminem #twista #legends," he captioned the IG video. ‬

Twista isn't the first professional rapper to take part in Em's Godzilla Challenge. Bizzy Bone, Biz Markie and more made attempts shortly after Shady issued the social media challenge earlier this year. Biz's video even got a hilarious response from Slim. On March 18, Eminem crowned a winners for the challenge, which was done in conjunction with TikTok, and posted the videos on his Instagram page.