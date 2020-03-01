Eminem Responds to Biz Markie’s #GodzillaChallenge Attempt

Eminem's #GodzillaChallenge has taken off. Even other rappers are getting involved.

On Thursday (Feb. 27), hip-hop veteran Biz Markie jokingly tried his hand at the challenge and got a response from Shady. In the video, Biz appears from behind a banner in a studio and attempts to keep up with the rapid-fire pace of the song. Instead, he ends up just hilariously moving his mouth to the words and moving his hands like he is spitting some fire.

LL Cool J relayed the message to Em, sharing the video on Twitter and getting Shady's attention. "Yo Em!!! Ya manz man Bizmarkie ain’t playing with this Godzilla challenge!!! 😂😂," LL tweeted. "#GodzillaChallenge!!! @BizMarkie getting it done!!! 💯💯💯@Eminem @RockTheBells."

Em responded on Saturday (Feb. 29). "Yo biz!! U bodied this!!" he posted on Twitter along with a retweet of the video. "But this contest is 4 ameteurs only!! Ha!! @BizMarkie @RockTheBells #GodzillaChallenge."

Em officially kicked off the #GodzillaChallenge last week and urged fans to spit the lyrics to his Music to Be Murdered By track as fast as he does on the Juice Wrld-assisted song.

Hundreds of fans have attempted to complete the challenge with some very impressive entries being posted on Instagram. Biz isn't the only professional to give it a shot. Bizzy Bone of Bone Thugs-N-Harmony also videoed himself trying the challenge. Em has said he will repost and give prizes to his favorite entries.