Trinidad James Claims He Invented the Term Viral, Fivio Foreign Says James Lost His Mind

There appears to be a rapper debate between Trinidad Jame$ and Fivio Foreign about who coined the term "viral."

On Thursday (Jan. 21), the Brooklyn-bred rapper responded to a clip from an appearance Trinidad Jame$ made on the Drink Champs podcast with N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN last summer, in which Jame$ took credit for the word "viral" and it's popularity.

"Trinidad James musta lost his fuccin mind talkin he started da word Viral," Fivio wrote on Twitter, presumably in response to the resurfaced interview clip.

During the podcast conversation, while discussing the impact Jame$ made in the rap game earlier on in his career, he stated, "The term viral did not exist in hip-hop. It did not exist. Niggas never ever said, 'Oh, this nigga going viral.' Or 'I'm trying to go viral.' Niggas had never ever said that. I'm a fan, I'm a fan of hip-hop, bro. A fan of music, listening to everybody's shit, bro. Respectfully. We've never said that term of like, 'Oh, that nigga just went viral today.' That just wasn't in our vocabulary until 'All Gold Everything' came out."

The former 2013 XXL Freshman added, "Then every label, from there on out, and still right now, are trying to find artists to make them go viral. That's what they do."

The 2020 XXL Freshman, known to use the words "viral" and "movie" repetitively in his music—Drake's "Demons" featuring Fivi for example—and every day in vernacular, disagrees with Trinidad Jame$ and apparently feels that the popularization of "viral" should be accredited to himself.

Trinidad Jame$, on the other hand, gained viral success with his breakout hit "All Gold Everything," which arrived in November of 2012, and according to USA Today, had 9 million views by March of 2013. The song was later remixed with T.I., Jeezy and 2 Chainz.

The debate doesn't appear to be settled, but if you're in need of a refresher, Trinidad Jame$ speaking on himself creating the term "viral" begins around the 25:00-mark below.