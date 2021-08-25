Travis Scott Surprises Daughter Stormi With Her Own School Bus

The norm for most kids is to take a yellow bus to school, but not Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner's daughter, Stormi. So instead, La Flame surprised his baby girl with her own big yellow bus.

On Tuesday (Aug. 25), the Jenner sister shared three images on her Instagram Story of their 3-year-old daughter exploring a yellow school bus that her father got for her.

"All Stormi has been talking about is riding a yellow school bus," Kylie typed. "Daddy surprised her."

Travis getting a school bus for his daughter comes less than a week after news surfaced online that the couple are expecting a second child together. Reports claim that Kylie is in the early stages of her pregnancy and the sex of their unborn child is unclear. The child's due date hasn't been revealed either.

Kylie announced her firstborn to the world a few days after giving birth. She shared a video with her Instagram followers about her entering motherhood and included a caption that read, "I'm sorry for keeping you in the dark through all the assumptions. I understand you are used to me bringing you along on all my journeys. My pregnancy was something I chose not to do in front of the world. I knew for myself I needed to prepare for this role of a lifetime in the most positive, stress free and healthy way I know how."

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott reportedly got back together in May of this year after splitting in October of 2019. When the two rekindled, there were rumors that they were in an open relationship and had a "non-exclusive arrangement," to which she denied.