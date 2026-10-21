Travis Scott Adds Four Vintage Collector Cars to His Collection Including a 1957 Ford Fairlane

Travis Scott just added four vintage collector cars to his collection after visiting the Volo Museum in Illinois.

On Tuesday (Oct. 20), Volo shared a photo with La Flame and revealed that the rapper flew in on his private jet to tour the museum and make a few purchases. The caption also praised the rapper for his hospitality.

"@travisscott flew out on his private jet to visit Volo Museum and purchased FOUR collector cars from our showrooms," the museum wrote. "He was very humble and kind to all of our employees and toured the museum. He wants to bring his family back here! Thank you, La Flame, for trusting Volo with his next FIRE rides!"

They've since deleted the post, however.

According to local reports, the purchases included a 1989 Lamborghini Countach 25th Anniversary, a 1955 Chevrolet 150 Sedan Delivery, a 1957 Ford Fairlane and a 1954 Chevrolet 3100. The museum did not disclose how much Travis spent.

Located in Volo, Ill., Volo Museum is a family-owned attraction featuring hundreds of classic, antique and collector cars. The museum also houses Hollywood movie vehicles, vintage trains, military exhibits, a Titanic exhibit and an antique mall. Its collection includes iconic rides from films and television shows, with many of the vehicles available for purchase.

Travis has a well-documented interest in cars, with his collection previously featuring luxury whips like a Bugatti Chiron, a Ferrari LaFerrari and multiple Lamborghinis.

Check out Travis at the Volo Museum below!

See Travis Scott at the Volo Museum

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