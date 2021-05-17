Shooting Outside Trap Music Museum Leaves Four People Hospitalized

A shooting took place outside of T.I.'s Trap Music Museum in Atlanta early Sunday morning, which left four people injured.

A rep for the Atlanta Police Department confirmed preliminary information from the Sunday (May 16) shooting incident to XXL on Monday (May 17). The statement reads, "On 5/16/21 around 3:40 am, officers responded to 630 Travis St. (Trap Museum) in reference to multiple persons shot. Upon arrival, officers located three males who sustained gunshot wounds. The males were alert, conscious and breathing and transported to the hospital for treatment."

One of the victims was brought to nearby Grady Hospital. "A short time later, officers were alerted by Grady Hospital that a fourth victim, a female, was also shot at the location and was privately transported to the hospital," the statement continues. "Preliminary investigation indicates the victims were leaving the location and returning to their vehicles when a suspect(s) occupying what appears to be a Black Dodge Charger with Red Stripes, began shooting striking the victims as a result. Investigators are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident."

The other three victims were reportedly brought to the hospital as well.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

According to a report from Fox 5 Atlanta yesterday, an Uber driver named Clint Rauscher was at the scene picking up a passenger when the shooting transpired. Rauscher's dashcam on his vehicle reportedly obtained footage from the scene when gunshots rang out outside of Tip's museum.

"I heard some pops in the distance in the front and then I see everyone is running towards me," the Uber driver said. "A couple of young girls dove behind a car and beside a car. I wasn’t concerned too much getting shot I was more concerned about the people in front of me that were running away from it that they might get shot."

The Trap Music Museum is an interactive experience for attendees to view exhibits deriving from trap music culture. The museum also has an escape room.

XXL has reached out to the Atlanta Police Department, a rep for T.I. and the Trap Music Museum for a comment.

Take a look below to see news footage from the shooting incident outside of the Trap Music Museum.

