Tory Lanez Performs “Diego” While Crowd Surfing at 2017 Coachella

No disrespect to Max B, but after Coachella 2017 is over, Tory Lanez might have truly earned the moniker of the Silver Surfer.

Yesterday, the Toronto rapper performed for the second week in a row at the famed music and arts festival, and for the second week in a row, the "Real Addresses" MC was crowd surfing like it was going out of style. In one video that has been floating around from his show, Lanez performs "Diego" and hitches a ride from the stage all the way to the back of the crowd, while being held afloat by excited fans for the whole journey. The New Toronto spitta appears to have no fear of falling, even attempting to stand up at one point.

Last week, it was much of the same from Lanez, who made his solo debut and the festival. While most Coachella sets are filled with special guests, Lanez went for dolo, even telling the crowd, “I know a lot of artists come here with their props — or special guests. But I wanted my first time at Coachella to be about me and you.”

On top of performing songs like “Real Addresses” and his remix of nemesis Drake’s “Controlla," he also spent much of the show teetering on the fingertips of concertgoers.

Eventually, venues are going to just start keeping a surfboard on deck for the rapper.

Watch Tory catch the wave below.

See Photos of Tory Lanez's 2017 Coachella Performance