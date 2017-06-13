Buy Tickets to the 2017 XXL Freshman Show in New York Here

It’s the time of year XXL fans have all been waiting for. The 2017 XXL Freshman Class has officially arrived. The lucky members of this year’s Freshman Class are The Bronx’s A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie; Portland, Ore.’s Aminé; Oakland’s Kamaiyah; Atlanta’s Kap G, Ventura, Calif.’s Kyle; Tokyo representer Madeintyo; ATL’s Playboi Carti; Philadelphia’s PnB Rock; Houston’s Ugly God and this year’s 10th Spot winner, Broward County, Fla.’s XXXTentacion.

Buy tickets for the 2017 New York Freshman showcase here.

Dubbed Generation Next, the 2017 XXL Freshman Class represents what’s next in this ever-evolving genre of hip-hop. These Freshmen have set themselves apart from the pack by breaking the rules of conventional hip-hop and blazing their own paths in the game. The 2017 XXL Freshman Class represent all types of 21st century rap and all regions of the country. Even though some of these rappers don’t even have a project out or a big-name rapper in their corner to promote them, thanks to the power of the internet, they’ve secured millions upon millions of plays online and amassed rabid fan bases willing to rage at their live shows. These 10 rising stars are redefining what it means to be a traditional rapper and spearheading the next generation of stars.

With this year being the 10th anniversary of Freshman franchise, XXL will be hosting its annual showcase for the new Class at New York City’s Playstation Theater on Wed., June 28. For fans of this year's Freshman Class, this is the chance to see rap’s hottest new acts all in one place ready to show and prove for a live audience. With industry co-signs and crazy stage presence, you never know what will happen or who will hit the stage at the show.

The event is ages 16 and up and doors open at 6:30 p.m. with the show starting at 7:30 p.m. Tickets for the New York 2017 XXL Freshman Class show are available now at AXS here.

Meet this year’s Freshman Class in the video below and stay tuned for more exclusive content from XXL Freshman in the coming weeks.

Rep the 2017 XXL Freshman Class by buying the official T-shirt here.

See Every XXL Freshman Class Cover Over the Years