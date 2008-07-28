T.I., Lil Wayne, And Flo Rida Vie For MTV Best Male Video Trophy

Rappers T.I., Lil Wayne, and Flo Rida lead the pack of nominees for the MTV Best Male Video award to be handed out September 7 in Los Angeles at the 2008 VMA's.

R&B starts Usher and Chris Brown are also nominated for the award.

Tip's somber clip for "No Matter What," will face Weezy's Vegas-themed "Lollipop," and Flo Rida's "Low."

Most of the directors in the field, James Lopez (T.I.), Gil Green (Lil Wayne), Erik White (Chris Brown), and Bernard Gourley (Flo Rida), have either been recognized in the past with a nomination or have name recognition. For Usher's directors, The Brothers Strause, however, this is their first major nomination.---Anthony Thomas