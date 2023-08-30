The Notorious B.I.G.’s ‘Mo Money Mo Problems’ Hits No. 1 on Billboard Hot 100 – Today in Hip-Hop

XXL celebrates 50 years of hip-hop with this moment:

Aug. 30, 1997: The Notorious B.I.G., who died on March 9, 1997, continued to break records and shape hip-hop culture even after his death. His song, "Mo Money Mo Problems," became the first posthumous single to reach No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart on this day in 1997, making him the first artist in history to achieve this feat.

As one of the singles from Biggie's Life After Death album, "Mo Money Mo Problems" is produced by Stevie J and features Bad Boy Records head honcho Puff Daddy and fellow labelmate Ma$e. The song samples Diana Ross' classic disco hit "I'm Coming Out" as well as featured vocals from R&B singer Kelly Price.

Aside from tracks like "Juicy," "Big Poppa" and "Sky's The Limit," B.I.G.'s classic hit "Mo Money Mo Problems" is considered a certified party starter from the late Brooklyn rhymer's discography. The slick music video for the track is directed by Hype Williams, and includes iconic shots of Ma$e and Puffy in the futuristic wind tunnel lined with lights. The visual is one of the most recognized rap videos in history. Sadly, Biggie died before the video was released. Past performances were shown on screen during his verse on the song.

"Mo Money Mo Problems" was Biggie's second No. 1 after "Hypnotize" hit the top spot on the Billboard Hot 100 during the charting week of May 3, 1997. The song spent two weeks atop the summit in August of 1997. In 1998, the platinum-selling song was nominated for the a golden gramophone for the 41st annual Grammy Awards for Best Rap Performance by a Duo or Group.

It's a shame B.I.G. never got to see his name on top of the Billboard charts. Before these two singles, his closest to No. 1 was in 1995 with "One More Chance/Stay With Me," which peaked at No. 2 on the Hot 100 during the week of July 15, 1995.

Overall, The Notorious B.I.G.'s posthumous success is a testament to his legacy and the impact he had on hip-hop.

Watch The Notorious B.I.G.'s "Mo Money Mo Problems" Video Featuring Ma$e and Puff Daddy Below

Watch The Notorious B.I.G.'s "Hypnotize" Video Featuring Pam Long Video Below