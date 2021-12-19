The Kid Laroi Describes Final Moments Before Juice Wrld’s Death With Footage From Plane – Watch

The Kid Laroi opens up about the final moments of Juice Wrld’s death when the two were traveling with several others on a plane from Los Angeles to Chicago.

In the Tommy Oliver-directed documentary Juice Wrld: Into the Abyss, which premiered on HBO last Thursday (Dec. 16), The Kid Laroi reflected on the final moments of witnessing Juice Wrld’s death on Dec. 8, 2019. The late Chicago rapper died after suffering a seizure at Midway Airport in Chicago. He was 21.

In a surfaced clip from the documentary, a heartbroken Laroi recounted what he saw on that tragic day after they walked off the plane.

“I remembered walking off and seeing through the window the police and shit, thinkin’ like, ‘What the fuck?’” he recalled to the doc’s filmmaker Tommy Oliver. “They said, 'Everybody get your passports out.' I was sitting down and Juice was sitting across from me...G Money was sitting right there. I remembered Juice and G Money shook hands.”

The Kid Laroi then witnessed Juice experience a seizure during their detainment.

“I kinda froze, I really didn’t know like what the fuck happened to dude to help him,” he said in the doc. “We were all just sitting there just panicking. We was, 'What the fuck?' At first, we just thought he was having a seizure and then the blood started coming out of his nose and mouth.”

“Then everybody obviously started freaking out way more,” he continued. “Then the police came over to us and handcuffed us all. They handcuffed us in a line and they were was like, “Get the fuck away from him!”

“They handcuff us all in a line except for Ally [Lotti, Juice Wrld’s girlfriend],” Laroi added. "Ally was like, 'Yo, enough.' They cuffed me and they tellin’ Ally, like, ‘Chill out, he’s fine, chill out.’ We are all lookin’ like, ‘Bro, he’s bleedin'.’” You can watch the video clip of The Kid Laroi's interview from the Juice Wrld: Into the Abyss at the bottom of this post.

In a statement to XXL in 2020, the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office confirmed that Juice Wrld died "as a result of oxycodone and codeine toxicity." They also ruled his death an accident.

According to eyewitnesses, the Chicago artist swallowed pills on the flight before arriving in Chicago. Authorities at the scene also reportedly seized 70 pounds of marijuana from the private plane Juice and his crew were on after getting tipped off from the pilot.

Before his death, Juice and his team, which included Grade A Productions cofounder George “G-Money” Dickinson, were on a private flight from California that landed in Chicago.

Additionally, the rapper's security guard, Henry Dean and videographer, Chris Long, were arrested for having guns in the airport. Both men were booked and charged with misdemeanor gun violations.

On Dec. 10, Juice Wrld’s team released his second posthumous album, Fighting Demons.

Watch the trailer to HBO Documentary Juice WRLD: Into the Abyss below.