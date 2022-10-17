The Break Presents – Bandmanrill

Every musical genre started in a town, city or region. Building upon that sound and the talent within that specific music scene is what dictates how far it goes. At the end of the day, it all starts with pride, which boils down to belief in the music and the area it represents.

Out in New Jersey, the dance category known as Jersey Club has been big locally since the 2000s, a prevailing sound of the state's youth. With its heavy bass and connections to an evolving set of kinetic styles, Jersey Club has remained relevant through different generations. Now, Jersey has rappers who rhyme over the club music beats, with Newark's Bandmanrill being one of their most relevant. The 20 year-old's blend of skilled rapping over the high-energy beats is catching on. And he has his sights set on taking it all over the world.

First trying out rap in 2020, when schools were shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Bandmanrill was more interested in boxing and the streets than music. His at-home studio that he made for his friend's use eventually became his creative center, due to those same associates believing in his rap skills. Bandmanrill's style is sharp and aggressive, like gritty street rappers of the mid-2000s, except he's rhyming on club beats. From his third song "Heartbroken" (2021) and on, that's all he's been spitting on.

Tracks like "I Am Newark" which is his his most popular song yet with over 7 million Spotify streams, "Bullet," "Close Friends" and "Lurkin" illustrate someone who is beginning to master their sound. He rode his budding popularity into a deal with Warner Records two months ago. And his first project ever, Club Godfather, is slated to release at the end of this month on Oct 28. Detailing his fast rise and the future he sees for himself with XXL, Bandmanrill was this week's guest on The Break: Live! Check out the interview below.

Follow Bandmanrill on SoundCloud and Instagram.

Standouts:

"I Am Newark"

"Real Hips"

"Jiggy In Jersey Pt2" with Sha EK

"Influence"