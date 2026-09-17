Tay Keith’s Cause of Death Revealed – Report

Tay Keith's cause of death has reportedly been revealed.

Three months after the Memphis producer passed away suddenly in his Nashville, Tenn., apartment, the Nashville Medical Examiner's Office has disclosed how he died, according to an ABC News report published on Thursday (Sept. 17). Tay Keith, born Brytavious Lakeith Chambers, passed away from a drug overdose involving a mix of "mitragynine, 7-hydroxy mitragynine, mitragynine pseudoindoxyl and ketamine toxicity." Mitragynine is a chemical compound found in kratom, a leaf native to Southeast Asia that is used for pain relief, relaxation and increased energy.

The manner of death has been listed as accidental.

Tay Keith, who worked with Drake, Travis Scott, Sexyy Red and more, was found deceased on June 18 after his girlfriend asked police to conduct a welfare check on the Grammy-nominated musician. Police previously noted that no foul play was suspected in the 29-year-old producer's passing.

Following his passing, his family released a heartfelt statement. "BryTavious was a beloved son, brother, uncle, family member, and friend. While the world knew him as Tay Keith, his family knew him as BryTavious—a source of love, strength, laughter, and guidance," the statement reads.

"We take comfort in knowing that his legacy will live on through the music he created, the opportunities he provided, and the lives he touched. We respectfully ask for privacy and continued prayers for his family and loved ones during this difficult time. Memorial arrangements will be shared at a later date."

XXL has reached out to the Tennessee Medical Examiner's Office and Tay Keith's team for comment.

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