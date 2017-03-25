T.I. Drops New Song “Do My Thing” Featuring DJ Whoo Kid and DJ MLK

It's clear that T.I. is in a different space than he was when he first hopped into the game. The Atlanta MC is older, wiser and more socially conscious. But that doesn't mean he isn't down to get gutter on wax.

The Hustle Gang head honcho just released the new song "Do My Thing" featuring DJ Whoo Kid and DJ MLK, where he's back kicking that strong street rhetoric over a mean Jazz Feezy-produced track.

"Had the ghetto in the barrio/Stay close to your kids 'cause before we body those/Probably know how it go down/Pull up to your thug and gun it all down/That's because you violated/Now here you whole apartment complex, we annihilated/Errbody pay the price/That's the consequence of when you take a life/So know it," he spits.

The Kang has been in the rap game for nearly two decades, but recently talked about bowing out earlier this year. “I’m ready to get the hell outta [the rap game], though,” he said during an interview on The Breakfast Club. “I got this next album, I got three albums in my head I’ve already conceptualized. Once I get them out, I’m done.”

He added, “The next one is more like Trap Muzik. It’s Trap Muzik 2017. And the one after that, it’s gonna be more like a love, as it pertains to a dope boy. And the one after that is my final album. It’s called Kill the King.”

Tip will be embarking on the Hustle Gang Tour in April.

Listen to "Do My Thing" below.

