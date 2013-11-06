Stream Yo Gotti’s ‘I Am’ Album

Yo Gotti's I Am isn't set to hit stores until November 19, but the latest album from the Memphis rapper has made its way online earlier than expected. The record, which includes the T.I. featuring "King Shit," the J. Cole collaboration "Cold Blood" and the trash-talking "LeBron James," is currently streaming for free.

Back in June, Yo Gotti was hard at work on the album and he told XXL, "I think it’s gonna be a classic, definitely one of my best albums yet." Stream the album below and find out for yourself.

[via Vibe]