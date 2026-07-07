Sparky D, Pioneering Battle MC, Dead at 61

Sparky D, one of the earliest female battle rappers, has died at the age of 61.

On Monday (July 6), Sparky's children made the announcement about the passing of the legendary MC, born Doreen C. Broadnax, on her Instagram Story.

Hailing from Brooklyn's Brownsville neighborhood, Sparky D got her start with the all-female group The Playgirls, then launched her solo career in 1985 with "Sparky's Turn (Roxanne You're Through)." The diss record was one of the earliest response records aimed at Roxanne Shanté, and arrived amid the explosion of the Roxanne Wars.

As the rivalry gained momentum, Sparky D and Shanté eventually embraced the competition and did shows together, and even put the rivalry on wax with 1985's "Round 1."

Sparky D went on to release several more records throughout the 1980s, including "He's My DJ" with Kool DJ Red Alert and her 1988 debut album, This Is Sparky D's World, solidifying her reputation as a respected pioneer for women in hip-hop.

After later overcoming drug addiction, Sparky dedicated her life to ministry and moved to Atlanta in 2004. Then transitioning into gospel rap, she won a Gospel Choice Award in 2007 for her song "This Is for the Church." In more recent years, she remained active on social media, sharing motivating posts with her followers.

The statement from Sparky's family did not reveal a cause of death, but did reveal her passing was completely unexpected.

"It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved mother and wife, Sparky D. Her passing was sudden and unexpected, leaving our family heartbroken as we come to terms with this unimaginable loss," the statement read. "Sparky was a devoted mother, a woman of unwavering faith, and someone whose kindness, strength, and love touched countless lives.

"She dedicated much of her life to serving others through her career, caring for her family and walking faithfully with God," the statement continued. "Sparky was a woman of incredible talent, whose gifts touched everyone around her. Whether through her career, her creativity or the way she cared for others, she gave her whole heart to everything she did. She had a unique ability to make people feel seen, valued, and loved, and her legacy will continue to inspire all who had the privilege of knowing her.

"Her legacy will live on through the lives she impacted, the love she gave so freely, and the values she instilled in those who knew her. While our hearts are heavy, we find comfort in knowing that her faith was steadfast, and that her memory will forever remain a blessing."

Funeral services have not yet been announced.

Sparky's peers immediately reacted to the news, with DJ Premier remembering her as "an instant force to be reckoned with."

"I became an instant fan when she battled @imroxanneshante in the early 80's and I always bought her records from day 1," Preem wrote on Instagram. "Her relentless voice and delivery made her an instant force to be reckoned with. I'm blessed to have met her once I got into the game and I'm glad that @nas and I were able to give her flowers on our new record 'BOUQUET.' I'll always remember the 12" cover of ROUND 1 with the Boxing Gloves. Thank you for showing us how it's done!"

Check out more reactions as well as her family's full statement below.

See The Full Statement From Sparky D's Family

Sparky D/Instagram Sparky D's family announces her passing.

See DJ Premier and MC Sha-Rock React to Sparky D's Death

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