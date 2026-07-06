Big Tigger Announces He’s Stepping Away From the Mic After Being Arrested for Aggravated Battery

Big Tigger is making the choice to step away from the microphone for the moment, following his recent arrest for charges of aggravated battery and cruelty-to-children.

On Sunday (July 5), Tigger shared a statement to his Instagram page announcing he'd be taking a hiatus, noting that his personal life has become far too much of a spectacle because of the current allegations against him. The personality serves as a radio host on Atlanta's V-103 and often does hosting gigs for BET, among others.

"For as long as I’ve been in this industry, my focus has always been to keep the spotlight on the culture and the incredible people I get to interview," he began. "But right now, my personal life is in the public eye and has become the subject of overwhelming speculation and misinformation.

"Through all of this, what hurts the most is being away from my son," he continued. "Nothing is more important to me than being a great father. So I’ve decided to step away from the mic for a while to focus on my family and give my legal team the room they need."

Before he closed out the message, he once again denied the allegations that he assaulted his wife, Alicia Brown, during an alleged altercation inside their Georgia home back in May.

Following his arrest on June 20, Brown was granted temporary custody of the couple’s minor children and exclusive use of their house. A hearing is scheduled for July 13.

Check out Big Tigger's full statement below.

See Big Tigger's Statement

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