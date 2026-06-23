Big Tigger Arrested for Battery and Child Cruelty Weeks After Wife Shares Photo of Her Bruised Face – Report

Big Tigger has reportedly been arrested for battery and third-degree cruelty to children charges, weeks after his wife shared a photo showing bruising on her face.

According to a report from TMZ published on Tuesday (June 23), the famed media personality was taken into custody in Atlanta on Saturday (June 20). He was released later that morning after posting a $9,000 bond for the aggravated battery charge and a $1,000 bond for the cruelty-to-children charge. No further details have been released as of this writing.

The news comes just weeks after Tigger's wife, Alicia Brown, shared a post to Instagram with a bruised face, captioning it, "Ask my husband why my face happened." Dispatch records obtained by TMZ reportedly show that Brown sought medical treatment for the injuries, prompting a police investigation where Tigger was named as a suspect.

He previously denied any wrongdoing in a statement released to TMZ.

"I want to say categorically that these allegations and accusations that have been circulating are false," Tigger said. "Out of respect for everyone involved, I ask for grace, privacy and restraint as my family navigates this difficult moment. I remain grateful for the trust so many of you have placed in me throughout that journey. I intend to continue living and leading in a manner worthy of that trust.”

Alicia also made a statement to The Breakfast Club earlier this month, noting that she "never called [her] husband an abuser," and that, "social media has drawn its own conclusions." She added that she trusts the legal process to play out as intended.

It's unclear if the matters are related.

XXL has reached out to the Fulton County Sheriff's Office for comment.

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