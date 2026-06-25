Big Tigger Denies Assaulting His Wife, Judge Orders Him to Stay Away From Family and New Details Emerge Over Coworker’s Texts

After being ordered to keep his distance from his wife and children, Big Tigger is publicly denying the assault allegations against him and insisting the truth will come out.

The former Rap City host was taken into custody in Atlanta last Saturday (June 20) for charges of aggravated battery and cruelty-to-children. Now more details have been released, showing Tigger is accused of assaulting his wife, Alicia Brown, during an alleged altercation inside their Georgia home back in May. The cruelty to children charge comes from the fact their 13-year-old son was home during the fight and heard everything happen.

According to the arrest affidavit obtained by WSB TV on Wednesday (June 24), the incident allegedly began after Brown confronted her husband over texts he'd received from a female co-worker. Brown later told police the issue had been ongoing for weeks prior.

Brown claimed Tigger started yelling at her and called her "psycho" before pulling out his phone and recording her. She told cops she attempted to grab the device and he allegedly tackled her to retrieve it, leaving her with a small bruise on her lip.

The situation allegedly continued after Brown went downstairs to their basement office area, telling Tigger, "I will show you psycho!" as she unplugged the computer equipment. At that point, Tigger allegedly came up behind her and grabbed her arms, and then "used force to move the victim and shoved the victim, causing the victim to stumble headfirst into an office door."

The report says Brown sustained a deep cut above her left eye, and later sought treatment at an urgent care facility before being transported to a hospital because of the severity of the injury.

Police documents also state the incident was allegedly captured on the home’s Ring security system.

Brown initially declined to cooperate with investigators and allegedly told police she feared what Tigger might do and believed people would not believe her because he is a well-known celebrity.

Additional court filings show Brown later petitioned for protection and was granted a temporary protective order this week. The order requires Tigger to remain 200 yards away from Brown and their children, have no contact with them and surrender access to the home’s Ring cameras and remote gate controls.

Brown was also granted temporary custody of the couple’s minor children and exclusive use of their house pending a hearing scheduled for July 13.

Following news of the order, Big Tigger denied the allegations in an Instagram post.

"I unequivocally deny every allegation that has been made against me," he wrote. "For the past 30+ years, I have built my life around relationships and community. Those who know me know the man, father, husband, and friend I have been throughout my life.

"Because this is an active legal matter, I am limited in what I can say. What I can say is that I have complete confidence in the facts and in the legal process. I will continue to cooperate fully and trust that the truth will come to light."

He concluded: "Thank you to everyone who has reached out with support and encouragement. My family and I are deeply grateful."

Check out Tigger's full post below.

See Big Tigger's Response to the Charges

See All the Rappers Touring in 2026