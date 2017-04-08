Snoop Dogg, YG, T.I. and Treach Perform Tribute to 2Pac at 2017 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony

Last night's 2017 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony had a heavy hip-hop influence as a result of 2Pac earning a spot in the class. Furthermore, it turned out to be a gangsta party with Snoop Dogg, YG, T.I. and Treach all paying homage to 'Pac with a medley of songs in his honor.

Before things got lit, Uncle Snoop inducted his former label mate and friend in the Hall with a moving speech. “While many remember him now as some kind of thugged out superhero, 2Pac knew that he was only human,” said Snoop. “To be human is to be many things at once, strong and vulnerable, hardheaded and intellectual, courageous and afraid, revolutionary and….oh yeah, don’t get it fucked up, gangsta.”

Alicia Keys got the party started singing, “I Ain’t Mad at Cha” and “Ambitionz As a Ridah,” while tickling the ivories. Snoop and YG teamed up to perform “2 of Amerikaz Most Wanted.” 'Pac's close friend, Naughty by Nature’s Treach, performed “Hail Mary” and T.I. covered “Keep Ya Head Up,” dressed like 'Pac from the 1996 New York Times cover that featured the late rapper, Snoop Dogg and Suge Knight.

West Coast rap has gotten a lot of love from the RRHOF in the last couple years. In 2016 N.W.A got the nod, joining a short list of MCs to get the honor.

The induction ceremony will air on HBO Sat., April 29, at 8 p.m. EST.

Check out footage from the event below.

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