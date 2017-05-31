Snoop Dogg and Dom Kennedy “Do It Again” on New Track

Snoop Dogg and Dom Kennedy connect on a collab that seems like it should have happened years ago called "Do It Again."

The track has that laid-back groove you would hope for from a collab between the two mellow MCs. Kicking flavor over a funky track, Snoop and Dom trade bars about keeping it playa while dealing with the suspicious women they have at home. "My girl been tripping on a nigga 'cause she thinks I been fucking her friends/I was with Snoop at The Pound making music with a couple of friends," Dom croons on the chorus.

This is possibly a leftover from Snoop's new LP, Neva Left, which he dropped earlier this month, though we can't see any reason why this joint didn't make the cut other than possible sample clearance issues.

Next up for the Doggfather might be something unexpected. The Long Beach legend recently revealed he is working on a gospel album. Yes, you read that correctly. “It’s always been on my heart,” he recently said during an interview on The Pharmacy on Beats 1 Radio. “I just never got around to it because I always be doing gangsta business and doing this and doing that. But I just feel like it’s been on my heart too long. I need to do it now.”

Dom has had a quiet year so far after putting out his most recent album, Los Angeles is Not for Sale Vol 1, last December. Vol. 2 is up next.

Listen to Snoop Dogg and Dom Kennedy's new collab below, and listen to another song they did years ago called "We Gonna Do It Again."

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