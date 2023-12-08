Snoop Dogg Admits He Earned Less Than $45,000 for 1 Billion Spotify Streams

Snoop Dogg recently admitted he earned less than $45,000 for 1 billion streams on Spotify.

Snoop Dogg Reveals He Earned Less Than $45,000 for 1 Billion Spotify Streams

Snoop Dogg has revealed some shocking information when it comes to artists getting paid through streaming. On the latest episode of the Business Untitled podcast, which premiered on Wednesday (Dec. 6) on YouTube, the West Coast rap icon revealed how much money he gets after achieving 1 billion streams on Spotify.

"In the streaming world, I could show you right now, they sent me some shit from Spotify where I got a billion streams," Snoop said at the 34-minute mark in the video below. "My publisher hit me. I said, 'Break that down. How much money is that?' That s**t wasn't even $45,000."

Spotify Requires 1,000 Plays for Songs to Earn Money in 2024

According to a Music Business Worldwide report in November, Spotify will modify its royalty model beginning in the first quarter of next year. Starting in January of 2024, songs will need at least 1,000 annual streams to qualify for royalty payments.

An insider told MBW the move is "designed to [demonetize] a population of tracks that today, on average, earn less than five cents per month." This will reportedly allow Spotify to reallocate $40 million from songs that do not meet the threshold to songs that do.

"Often, these micro-payments aren’t even reaching human beings; aggregators frequently require a minimum level of [paid-out streaming royalties] before they allow indie artists to withdraw the money," the source told MBW. "We’re talking about tracks [whose royalties] aren’t hitting those minimum levels, leaving their Spotify royalty payouts sitting idle in bank accounts."

In regards to reports of their new royalty model, a spokesperson for Spotify told XXL in a statement: "We’re always evaluating how we can best serve artists, and regularly discuss with partners ways to further platform integrity."

Watch Snoop Dogg reveal how much money he gets after earning 1 billion streams on Spotify.

Watch Business Untitled Podcast: Snoop Dogg Is A Branding Legend