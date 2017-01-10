Smif-N-Wessun Drop Dah Shinin Album – Today in Hip-Hop

XXL celebrates 50 years of hip-hop with this moment:

Jan. 10, 1995:: Brooklyn, N.Y. rap duo Smif-N-Wessun made their full-fledged introduction to the rap world when they dropped their debut album Dah Shinin' on this day via Nervous Records.

Although fans of the hardcore pair were familiar with both members, Tek and Steele, thanks to their guest appearance on Black Moon's 1993 album Enta da Stage, this was the first time listeners heard the duo on a full-length project of their own.

The dark, menacing beats on the 16-track LP were provided by production crew Da Beatminerz, which consist of members DJ Evil Dee, Mr. Walt, Rich Blak and Baby Paul. These are the same producers who helped craft Black Moon's sound two years earlier.

The album was fueled by Smif-N-Wessun's 1994 single "Bucktown," which became an underground hit. The crowning achievement of the project, however, was the fact that it introduced fans to the Boot Camp Clik, a super group made up of Smif-N-Wessun, Black Moon's Buckshot, Heltah Skeltah and O.G.C., for the first time on wax.

Dah Shinin' would go on to sell over 300,000 copies in the U.S. The LP also peaked at No. 5 on the Billboard Top R&B Albums chart and No. 59 on the Billboard 200 chart, respectively, for the charting week of Jan. 28, 1995.

In the 28 years since its release, Dah Shinin' is considered a classic album and instrumental in establishing the Brooklyn sound.

