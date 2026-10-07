Skilla Baby is fully embracing the civilian lifestyle after getting shot multiple times in a drive-by in 2025.

On Tuesday (Oct. 6), the former XXL freshman hopped on a livestream and declared the incident put him on the straight and narrow.

"They shot the gangsta out of me," Skilla said. "I'm a civilian. You see me on TikTok? I ain't know none of that sh*t. For real, they shot the gangsta out of me baby. They did!"

He continued: "I wanna be happy. I ain't no street nothing. I don't do nothing street. Nothing! I walk in the street, and I get back on the sidewalk. It just is what it is. I support God. I ain't really with nobody having control over me. I live my own life. I ain't really with none of that sh*t."

Last May, Skilla Baby was shot multiple times while driving on 8 Mile Road in Redford Township, Mich. The assailants fired over 20 shots at the rapper, who crashed into a nearby building before being transported to the hospital by a witness. He was reportedly struck in the hand and suffered graze wounds to his head and back.

But just two days later, he popped out at a 42 Dugg show in Detroit, where he performed a spirited rendition of his 2022 song "Duck Yo Taco" while rocking a sling and a cast.

Police announced an arrest had been made in connection with the shooting the following month.

Check out the full video of Skilla Baby denouncing the street life below.

Watch Skilla Baby Claim the Civilian Life

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