Skilla Baby Says Getting Shot Last Year Took The Gangsta Right Out Of Him
Skilla Baby is fully embracing the civilian lifestyle after getting shot multiple times in a drive-by in 2025.
On Tuesday (Oct. 6), the former XXL freshman hopped on a livestream and declared the incident put him on the straight and narrow.
"They shot the gangsta out of me," Skilla said. "I'm a civilian. You see me on TikTok? I ain't know none of that sh*t. For real, they shot the gangsta out of me baby. They did!"
He continued: "I wanna be happy. I ain't no street nothing. I don't do nothing street. Nothing! I walk in the street, and I get back on the sidewalk. It just is what it is. I support God. I ain't really with nobody having control over me. I live my own life. I ain't really with none of that sh*t."
Last May, Skilla Baby was shot multiple times while driving on 8 Mile Road in Redford Township, Mich. The assailants fired over 20 shots at the rapper, who crashed into a nearby building before being transported to the hospital by a witness. He was reportedly struck in the hand and suffered graze wounds to his head and back.
But just two days later, he popped out at a 42 Dugg show in Detroit, where he performed a spirited rendition of his 2022 song "Duck Yo Taco" while rocking a sling and a cast.
Police announced an arrest had been made in connection with the shooting the following month.
Check out the full video of Skilla Baby denouncing the street life below.