Here Are 20 Signs You’re a Ski Mask The Slump God Fan

Between 2015 and 2018, Southern Florida became the most fertile ground for blossoming rap stars. Between artists like Denzel Curry, XXXTentacion, Smokepurpp, Wifisfuneral and Lil Pump, there are plenty of artists for fans to choose from. Among this wave of rising talent is Ski Mask The Slump God.

Energetic, quirky and effortlessly cool, Ski Mask, who was selected to be a 2018 XXL Freshman three years ago, is one of the most original rappers to hit the scene in a long time. His songs combine inventive wordplay, off-kilter hooks and lightning-quick flows that will have you replaying tracks from projects like his 2018 debut album, Stokeley.

Since his music speaks for itself, it's no surprise he's earned a diehard fan base on his way to rap stardom. But what's a Ski Mask fan look like? See If you love beats like the one Ski used for his 2017 breakout song "Catch Me Outside," you probably also rock with Timbaland. If you make a ton of references to cartoons, you probably fit in there, too. There are a lot of signs that point to Ski Mask fandom, you just have to know what you're looking for. Now, XXL's going to help you out.

Today, XXL takes a look at 20 signs that you might be a Ski Mask The Slump God fan. Check out the signs for yourself below.