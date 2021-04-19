Here Are Ski Mask The Slump God’s Most Zaniest Cartoon and Anime References

To stick out as a rapper, a unique skill or trait that fans find memorable is what matters. Ski Mask The Slump God, a former 2018 XXL Freshman out of Florida, has flows on top of flows, but also packs an off-kilter sense of humor into his lyrics. He's built a loyal following based on this delivery over the last six years. The 25-year-old rapper mixes in references to a litany of cartoons and animated films in his music. To be able to tie such pop culture mainstays as Dragon Ball Z and Family Guy into his work is impressive, and Ski Mask does it with regularity to the point it's expected from him. With XXL's well-documented history with Ski Mask, we decided to highlight the many times he shows love to cartoons and animated films in his bars.

These very specific lyrics span his whole career, from his beginnings in 2015, to when he released his debut solo album, Stokeley, in 2018, and more current day tracks. Ski Mask The Slump God certainly has a penchant for shows from his childhood. Dragon Ball Z, which is easily one of the most popular animes ever and probably the most popular stateside, gets name-dropped more than once here. The multiplatinum-selling rhymer mentions Krillin's special Destructo Disc on his 2018 song "Lost Souls" featuring Rich The Kid, and brings up the character Kid Buu (not the rapper) on "New Age Chip Skylark," released in 2016. Ski's experience with the Japanese adventure show likely started in the early 2000s since he was born in 1996 and the show itself was released in 1989, but didn't start playing on American screens until the mid-to-late 1990s.

Fans of his music also know SpongeBob SquarePants is commonly referred to as well. From Captain K'nuckles on "TheHumanCentipede" in 2016 to DoodleBob on "Cat Piss" in 2018, Ski Mask is big on the animated comedy series. Then there's Rick and Morty characters like Pickle Rick, who gets some shine on Ski Mask's song "Unbothered" when comparing $1,000 shoes he bought to Rick's color.

Experience plenty of punchlines about The Fairly Odd Parents, Adventure Time, The Simpsons, Garfield, The Boondocks and many more celebrated animated shows in Ski Mask The Slump God's Most Zaniest Cartoon and Anime References below.

See Ski Mask The Slump God's Most Zaniest Cartoon and Anime References