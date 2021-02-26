The countdown is over and Friday is finally here. And of course, that means several things, but in the hip-hop community, it signifies new music.

After a mild delay, Baltimore-bred Shordie Shordie and mastermind producer Murda Beatz drop their collective effort, Memory Lane. The 12-track project features some high-octane production from Murda and some of Shordie's quick-tongued rhymes. Less than three weeks before Memory Lane arrived, the duo dropped their joint record with Trippie Redd, "Love," which is also the only feature on the project. All-in-all, there's a little bit of rasp, mixed with melodic vibes and some R&B-esque feels as well.

New Orleans veteran rapper Curren$y delivers new music as well. Coming off a few releases in 2020, Spitta drops Collection Agency. Comprised of 10 songs, the effort contains a feature from Larry June and production by frequent collaborators Harry Fraud as well DJ Fresh and more. The NOLA spitter—pun intended—stays true to his mellow bars, accompanied by gray, but entrancing production. There's some uptempo moments, too. Collection Agency comes after some of Curren$y's 2020 offerings including The Tonight Show with Curren$y with DJ Fresh, The OutRunners with Harry Fraud and The Director's Cut with Harry Fraud.

Rising Memphis artist Duke Deuce's album Duke Nukem also arrives today. Before the LP made its way onto streaming platform, the Quality Control Music rapper dropped his single "Spin" featuring 1017 Records' own Foogiano. Prior to delivering his latest track, Duke released the militant-minded "Soldiers Steppin" track along with a cinematic video showcasing Duke's nimble moves and comedic timing. Duke Nukem, released via Quality Control Music / Motown Records / Made Men Movement, is packed with Duke Deuce's new-age crunk sound, aggressive rhymes and catchy ad-libs.

See other releases below from Drakeo The Ruler, Casey Veggies and more.