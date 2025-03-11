Shooting at Boosie BadAzz Show in Ohio Leaves Three Men Injured

A recent Boosie BadAzz show in Akron, Ohio ended in gunfire that left three people injured.

Three People Shot at Boosie Bar Performance

Around 2:30 a.m. on Monday morning (March 10), shots rang out during a Boosie BadAzz performance at Field House Lounge in the 300 block of Paul Williams Street in Akron. Video has surfaced of the intense moment, which can be seen below. In the clip, the Louisiana rapper is on stage when multiple gunshots can be heard. Boosie ducks down and falls into the arms of his security who whisk him off the stage.

Police say a fight broke out prior to the shooting, which led to a gunman opening fire. The assailant fled the scene during the chaos. Two victims, ages 18 and 36, were transported to an area hospital in critical condition. Another victim, 25, later showed up at the hospital with a graze wound.

Police are still on the hunt for the gunman.

Read More: 21 Rappers Who Were Shot While They Were in the Spotlight

Boosie Releases Statement About Shooting

On Tuesday (March 11), Boosie released the following statement to XXL through his spokesperson.

"Unfortunately, a dispute occurred at my show," the statement reads. "While I work hard to make sure everyone has a great experience, sometimes things happen. I want to thank the Akron police and first responders for keeping everyone safe and diffusing the situation within minutes. Thank you for your support."

Boosie is currently on The Millennium Tour 2025 along with Bow Wow, Plies, Trey Songz, Omarion and others.

Read More: See All the Rappers Touring in 2025

Check out the video from the shooting at Boosie's bar concert below.

Watch Footage of the Akron Bar Shooting