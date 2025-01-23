Sexyy Red Offers Unapologetic New T-Shirt Line

Sexyy Red and Spencer's have collaborated for an unapologetic new T-shirt line.

Sexyy Red Releases New T-Shirt Line

On Thursday (Jan. 23), the St. Louis rapper's new line of tops debuted at Spencer's stores nationwide. Titled the "Red Collection," the line includes six T-shirts that show Sexyy's unfiltered edge, with each graphic shirt showing a different image of the rapper flaunting her assets. One white T-shirt features a drawn image of Sexy from behind and notes: "Way Too Sexyy to Not Be Sweet." Another shirt in the collection features Sexyy in front of the famed St. Louis Gateway Arch and has the lyrics to the chorus of her hit song "SkeeYee."

The new Sexxy Red T-shirts are on sale for $19.99 and can be purchased here.

Sexyy Red Continues to Expand Her Brand

This is the "Get It Sexyy" rapper's latest foray into expanding her brand. Last August, she announced her new lipgloss line. The vegan and cruelty-free line quickly went viral due to the shockingly gross names that accompanied each scent, including C***hie Juice, Bootyhole Brown, Pu**yhole Pink, Sex on My Period, Gonorrhea, Yellow Discharge, Nut and more. The line officially dropped on Sexyy's website on Black Friday 2024.

Sexyy, along with GloRilla, is gracing the current Winter 2024 issue of XXL magazine. For the issue, the two ladies interview each other about music, motherhood, celibacy, a possible joint project and much more.

Check out Sexyy Red's new T-shirt line with Spencer's below.