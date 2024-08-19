Sexyy Red’s New Lip Gloss Line Is Finally Here and Uses Some Shocking and Gross Names

Sexyy Red's new lip gloss line is finally here and uses some pretty shockingly gross names.

On Monday (Aug. 19), Sexyy Red announced on Instagram that her lip gloss line, Northside Princess, is dropping soon. In the IG post, which can be seen below, the St. Louis rhymer showcased the new box the lip gloss will come in along with the risqué names for each.

"BO$$ LADY SPEAKIN. New and improved @sexyyred_products is back better den eva !!," Sexyy Red wrote in the caption. "Introducing NORTHSIDE PRINCESS the brand @getnorthside. My first product will b my lipgloss • C**chieJuice •Bootyh0leBrown •Nut •P*ssyholePink •YellowDischarge •Gonorrhea •BlueBallz •SexOnMyPeriod (fruit scented)."

She also posted on X, formerly known as Twitter. "Introducing NORTHSIDE PRINCESS the brand & my first product will b my lipgloss I’m so excited," she wrote.

As for the pink lip gloss box, it contains the words Sexyy Gloss in a cute red font and seems to carry a Y2K aesthetic. The rapper has yet to reveal where to purchase her lip care brand or how much it is.

Sexyy Red Shocks Fans With Wild Lip Gloss Names

Last September, the 26-year-old rapper revealed that she was getting ready to drop the new line of lip gloss with several sexually explicit-named names that mirror her brazen persona.

"I got a lip gloss line dropping soon," Sexyy Red said at the time. "Y'all better shop with your girl. I got all different flavors: C***hie Juice, Bootyhole Brown, C***hie Pink, Sex on My Period, Gonorrhea, Yellow Discharge and Nut."

Some lip gloss names seem to take inspiration from the raunchy lyrics in Sexyy's hit single "Pound Town."

"I'm out of town, thuggin' with my rounds/My c***hie pink, my bootyhole brown," Sexyy raps.

Fans were surprised when she initially revealed the lip gloss names.

"She need to change a couple of those names," a user on X, formerly known as Twitter, wrote.

"I think tf not! Gonorrhea…no ma’am!" another wrote, while another added, "She just a gross person what y’all expect."

But the feedback wasn't all negative. The rhymer has support, too. "That's actually a good idea. Her lips really be glossy as hell," a fan posted.

