Sexyy Red Tells the Story of Recording ‘Get It Sexyy’ Through Postpartum Depression and Humping

Sexyy Red tells fans the story behind recording her hit single "Get It Sexyy" while going through postpartum depression. She also explains the origin of the moans in the song.

Sexyy Red Tells "Get It Sexyy" Backstory

On Wednesday (Aug. 14), Sexyy Red celebrated the sucess of "Get It Sexyy" by telling a story on Instagram about how the track came together.

"The night get it sexyy was made I was goin thru a lot just had my baby felt depressed and was goin thru postpartum," she captioned a carousel of photos and videos. "My team in Miami would leave me in the studio to write songs & I would just b in there crying thinkin about life… I finally said send me back to St. Louis so I can b around the ones I love and get back to me!"

The relocation ended up being the right move. "Boom I’m in St. Louis I invite all my sisters and friends to my studio session we had blunts, bottles, food allet and I came out wit GET IT SEXYY GET IT SEXYY," she continued. "It really was ah confidence booster for me, we was so turnt all my sadness was gone I love my family period ps… I was monain in the song cause my h0 was behind me humpin me while I was recording."

In the post, Sexyy Red also shared video footage of the studio session in St. Louis described in her story that shows her vibing to the song with her friends.

"Get It Sexyy" Goes Gold

Released back in March, "Get It Sexyy" has become Sexyy Red's biggest solo song to date. The Tay Keith and Jake Fridkis-produced track peaked at No. 20 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. On Tuesday (Aug. 13), the song was certified gold by the RIAA.

Check out Sexyy Red telling the story of recording "Get It Sexyy" through postpartum depression below.

