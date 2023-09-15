Sexyy Red Denies Deadly Shooting Occurred at Her Video Shoot, Offers Condolences to Victims

Sexyy Red is denying a deadly shooting occurred at her recent video shoot in Florida and is offering condolences to the victims of the crime.

Sexyy Red Speaks on Deadly Shooting

On Friday (Sept. 15), Sexyy Red hopped on Instagram to address a TMZ report that two people were shot at her "Shake Ya Dreadz" video shoot in Oakland Park, Fla. on Thursday (Sept. 14).

"I send my condolences to the family of the man who lost his life and prayers up to the person who was wounded," she wrote on her Instagram Story. "But I gotta address the rumors that it happened at my video shoot [because] this is not true, at all. To be clear, this happened at a gas station across the street from my video shoot. Florida Highway Patrol and Broward County Sheriff's Office confirmed that the shooting was not on my set."

She added: "I'm just trying to work hard, make good music, connect with my fans. Please don't try to twist narratives and put this on a b***h."

The Shooting

On Thursday night, TMZ reported that two people were shot at Sexyy Red's video shoot at Oakland Park Flea Market. According to the celebrity news site, someone opened fired at the location, killing one man and injuring another before fleeing the scene.

XXL has reached out to the Broward County Sheriff's Office for comment.

Check out Sexyy Red's reaction to a report of a deadly shooting at her music video shoot below.

See Sexyy Red's Message Offering Condolences to Shooting Victims

Sexyy Red comment on deadly shooting. sexyyred/Instagram loading...

