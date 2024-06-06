Sean Kingston Gets Clowned for Posting Up Outside His Home in Boxer Briefs Amid Criminal Case

Sean Kingston is getting roasted like a marshmallow after a photo went viral showing him posted up outside his Florida home in nothing but boxer briefs and a tight white T-shirt while out on bail in his criminal fraud case.

Sean Kingston Faces Jokes for Viral Photo

On Wednesday (June 5), just hours after he was released from the Broward County Jail, a paparazzi photo showing the portly crooner posted up outside his Florida home surfaced online. In the photo, which can be seen below, Sean is standing outside his front door. He appears to be holding an iPad and is wearing only a pair of black boxer briefs and a white T-shirt that is hugging his torso.

"That man walking around like Winnie the Pooh," one person commented on X, formerly known as Twitter, referring to the animated Disney character who walked around pantsless.

"Built like my momma," another person commented.

"Ok thunda thighs," another post reads.

Sean Kingston and Mother Face Felony Fraud Charges

Sean Kingston is clearly happy to be back home after spending the last 12 days in jail. Issues for the "Beautiful Girls" singer began when his rented Southwest Ranches mansion in Dania Beach, Fla. was raided by police officers on May 23, and his mother was taken into custody and hit with numerous theft and fraud charges. Sean was arrested later that day in Fort Irwin, Calif. following a show and he was later extradited to Florida where he faces 10 counts including six counts of fraud, three counts of grand theft and one count of violating his probation. The singer and his mother are being accused of scamming several companies out of over $1 million by using Sean's name to obtain luxury items and never paying their tab.

