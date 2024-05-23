Sean Kingston’s Mother Taken Into Custody After His Rented Mansion Is Raided

Sean Kingston's mother was taken into custody this morning after law officials raided the rapper-singer's rented Southwest Ranches mansion in South Florida.

Sean Kingston's Mom Taken Into Custody During Mansion Raid

On Thursday (May 23), Sean Kingston's mom, Janice Turner, was detained on numerous fraud and theft charges after police officers raided her son Sean Kingston's rented Southwest Ranches mansion in Dania Beach, Fla. The Broward County Sheriff's Office has released the following statement to XXL about the incident.

"Following an investigation that began in the city of Dania Beach, this morning, May 23, Broward Sheriff’s Office Dania Beach District detectives along with members of BSO’s Strategic Investigations Unit and Davie Police SWAT, served arrest and search warrants at a residence in Southwest Ranches," the statement reads. "As a result of the investigation, an adult female, Janice Turner, was taken into custody on numerous fraud and theft charges. This investigation is active and ongoing."

According to local news outlet NBC 6 South Florida, the raid is linked to a lawsuit filed by Ver Ver Entertainment, which claims that Sean has reportedly failed to pay monthly installments and the installation fee for a 232-inch television they sold him.

In the video below, Dennis Card, an attorney who represents the company, says that the Jamaican-American artist is known to flaunt his riches, calling Sean's acts an "organized systematic fraud."

"He likes having bling, he likes showing off, he's a showman," attorney Dennis Card stated to news reporters. "My client has a $150,000 television sound system that's in there, there's also about $1 million worth of watches that are in there, there's a $80,000 custom bed that was ordered. This is an organized systematic fraud."

Card elaborated by detailing Sean Kingston's alleged fabricated lifestyle.

"He's got basically a script," Dennis Card continued. "He says that he works with Justin Bieber and that he obviously puts on a big show here. This is a rental house. He doesn't own it, and he lures people using his celebrity into having them release things without him paying for it, and then he simply never pays."

Card went on to insist the musician is a scammer.

"He's 100 percent a scammer," he added. "He's on felony probation right now for trafficking in stolen property. He's got judgments against him for procuring more than $1 million in watches without paying for them. This is just an ongoing pattern for Sean."

Hip-Hop Jeweler Johnny Dang Speaks About Raid

After DJ Akademiks hopped on Instagram and posted about the news surrounding Sean Kingston's rented home, Johnny Dang, a well-respected jeweler in the hip-hop community, seemed to piggyback off the accusations surrounding Sean Kingston's failure to pay for purchased assets. His comment underneath Ak's IG post, which can be seen below, suggested that the artist owes him a pretty penny as well.

"Damnn I need to collect my $ too loll," Johnny Dang wrote.

Sean Kingston Reacts to Raid

Hours after the raid, Sean Kingston hopped on his Instagram Story and spoke more about what happened. The artist wrote that he and his mother were in good spirits and that he was taking legal action.

"People love negative energy!" Sean penned. "I am good and so is my mother!..my lawyers are handling everything as we speak." The image can be seen below.

XXL has reached out to Sean Kingston's team for comment.

Sean Kingston Sued for Failing to Pay for Rolex

Sean Kingston has a history of not paying for purchased items. In April of 2017, the "Beautiful Girls" hitmaker faced legal trouble for reportedly paying half the amount for a Rolex that was worth $46,000. According to TMZ, Sean Kingston paid $10,000 upfront to Norman Silver Diamonds and then sent a check for $36,000 to have the watch shipped to his business associate. Eventually, the jeweler discovered that the musician's check didn't clear. Since their encounter in 2013, the man who sued Sean Kingston received $15,000 for the Rolex. The court documents revealed that Kingston still owed about $21,353 for the purchase.

Take a look at Sean Kingston's rented mansion being raided below.

Watch Sean Kingston's Mother Get Taken Into Custody After His Rented Mansion Is Raided

See Sean Kingston Update Fans About His Feelings About the Raid

See Johnny Dang React to Sean Kingston's Rented Mansion Being Raided

Johnny Dang reacts to Sean Kingston's rented mansion being raided johnnydangandco/Instagram loading...