Video Shows Sean Kingston Being Bombarded With Fraud Questions as He Leaves Jail After Posting Bond

Sean Kingston is seen on video being blasted with fraud questions by reporters as he left the Broward County jail in Florida after posting bond yesterday.

Sean Kingston Posts Bond in Fraud Case

On Tuesday (June 4), Sean Kingston walked out of Broward County jail after posting $100,000 bond. The moment of his release was captured on video by CBS Miami, who pelted him with questions as he met up with his friends and family with a towel draped over his head.

"Sean, did you steal jewelry? Sean, did you steal furniture?" reporter Larry Seward asked the artist. "Sean, did you defraud people?"

As the "Beautiful Girls" singer climbed into a Black luxury car waiting for him, Seward had two more questions for Sean before he departed.

"Sean, are you innocent? Sean, is your Maybach rented?" Seward asked.

Sean responded, "Nah, I own it, you can check the license plate."

According to police records obtained by XXL on June 3, the crooner is facing 10 charges in this case: six counts of fraud, three counts of grand theft and one count of violating his probation.

Sean Kingston Hit With Multiple Charges

Sean Kingston's release comes after TMZ reported on May 28 that the singer had been hit with 10 charges including fraud and theft. Police claim Sean was part of an organized scheme to rip off multiple companies and accused him of writing bad checks and defrauding banks.

They more specifically argue that Sean and his mother, Janice Turner, defrauded a Cadillac car dealer, a jeweler and other businesses for more than six figures worth of goods. The Cadillac dealer claims Sean stole a Cadillac Escalade worth $159,701.49, and that he also defrauded jewelers out of jewelry worth more than $480,000. Sean is also being accused of stealing a custom bed worth $86,568.33.

The artist's mother also faces dozens of charges including grand theft, cashing bad checks and identity theft. Turner was bailed out of jail on May 27 after being incarcerated at the Broward County jail on $160,000 bond. She was arrested during a sweeping SWAT raid on her son's rented mansion in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

Meanwhile, Kingston's music hasn't made much of a splash in recent years. His most recent album was Road to Deliverance back in 2022 via Empire. The album served as his first full-length release since 2013's Back 2 Life, and spawned no chart-topping hits.

Read More: Sean Kingston Allegedly Punches and Pulls Gun on Video Director

Watch Sean Kingston get questioned while leaving jail below.

Watch Sean Kingston Get Bombarded With Fraud Questions as He Leaves Jail After Posting Bond