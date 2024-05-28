Sean Kingston Hit With 10 Charges as Fraud Case Heats Up – Report

Sean Kingston is reportedly hit with 10 fraud and theft charges following a raid on his Florida home last week.

Sean Kingston Hit With Multiple Fraud Charges

On Tuesday (May 28), TMZ reported that Sean Kingston was hit with 10 charges including fraud and theft. Police claim the singer was part of an organized scheme to rip off multiple companies. They also accuse him of writing bad checks and defrauding banks.

The celebrity news outlet reports that Sean and his mother, Janice Turner, defrauded a Cadillac car dealer, a jeweler and other businesses for more than six figures worth of goods. The Cadillac dealer alleges Sean Kingston defrauded them out of a Cadillac Escalade worth $159,701.49, and that the jewelry in question was worth more than $480,000. Sean Kingston is also facing an alleged grand theft charge for stealing a custom bed worth $86,568.33.

The "Beautiful Girls" crooner has been held at a San Bernadino Jail since last Thursday (May 23) without bail. He is scheduled to appear in a San Bernadino courtroom on Tuesday before he is extradited back to Florida.

XXL has reached out to Sean Kingston's legal team and the Broward County Sheriff's Department for further comment.

Sean Kingston's Mother Accused of Theft

The new details come after a WSVN 7 News report noted last week that Sean Kingston and his mother were accused of committing over $1 million in fraud and theft, including stealing money, jewelry, furniture and the aforementioned Cadillac Escalade.



Turner was hit with dozens of charges including grand theft, cashing bad checks and identity theft. Turner is currently incarcerated at the Broward County Jail on $160,000 bond. She was arrested last Thursday following a dramatic SWAT raid on her son's rented mansion in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Meanwhile, Kingston was arrested at an Army training base in Fort Irwin, Calif. after he'd wrapped up a performance.

Sean Kingston's music has undoubtedly dried up in recent years. He dropped off his latest album Road to Deliverance in 2022 via Empire, his first album since 2013's Back 2 Life, to no chart-topping hits. It's a shame this case may now come to overshadow his career.

Read More: 10 Rappers Who Beat Major Legal Cases and Walked Away With a Victory