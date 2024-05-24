Sean Kingston Arrested in California Following Raid at His Florida Mansion

Sean Kingston has been arrested in California hours after his mother was taken into custody in the raid on his rented mansion in South Florida.

Sean Kingston Arrested Following Police Raid

On Thursday afternoon (May 23), police in Fort Irwin, Calif. took the "Beautiful Girls" crooner into custody, XXL confirmed via the Broward County Sheriff's Office in Florida.

"This evening, police in Fort Irwin, CA, arrested Kisean Anderson, aka Sean Kingston without incident on a Broward Sheriff's Office arrest warrant for numerous fraud and theft charges," the BCSO wrote in a statement to XXL. "According to investigators, he will be booked into jail in San Bernardino, CA."

According to San Bernardino County arrest records, Kingston was taken into custody around 5 p.m. PST. Records also indicate he is currently ineligible for bail and is being housed at the High Desert Detention Center in Adelanto, Calif.

XXL has reached out to Sean Kingston's team for comment.

Sean Kingston's Florida Rental Mansion Raided

The arrest comes on the heels of police descending upon Kingston's Southwest Ranches mansion in Dania Beach, Fla. to serve arrest and search warrants on Wednesday morning. As a result, Kingston's mom Janice Turner was taken into custody on multiple theft and fraud charges. According to local news outlet NBC 6 South Florida, the raid was in connection to a lawsuit filed by Ver Ver Entertainment. The company claims Kingston failed to pay monthly installments and the installation fee for a 232-inch television they sold him.

Ver Ver Ent's attorney Dennis Card told news reporters, "He likes having bling, he likes showing off, he's a showman. My client has a $150,000 television sound system that's in there, there's also about $1 million worth of watches that are in there, there's a $80,000 custom bed that was ordered. This is an organized systematic fraud."

Kingston reacted to the raid on social media prior to his arrest.

"People love negative energy!" Sean wrote on his Instagram Story. "I am good and so is my mother!..my lawyers are handling everything as we speak."

This would not be Sean Kingston's first time being accused of running off on the plug. In April of 2017, the entertainer was sued for allegedly stiffing a jeweler on payments for a Rolex worth $46,000.

Check out Local 10 News' coverage of Sean Kingston's rented South Florida mansion being raided below.

Watch the SWAT Team Descend Upon Sean Kingston's South Florida Mansion