Sean Kingston and His Mother Indicted on Wire Fraud Charges in $1 Million Plot

Sean Kingston and his mother, Janice Turner, have been indicted on federal charges for allegedly committing over $1 million in wire fraud.

Sean Kingston, Mother Charged in $1 Million Wire Fraud Plot

According to a press release issued by the U.S. Attorney's Office of the Southern District of Florida on Friday (July 19), Sean Kingston and his mother, Janice Turner, were hit with a six-count federal indictment. The charges include one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and five counts of wire fraud.

Prosecutors have accused Sean, born Kisean Anderson, and his mom of "unjustly enriched themselves by falsely representing that they had executed bank wire or other monetary payment transfers as payment for vehicles, jewelry, and other goods." Following the non-payment, Sean and his mom allegedly persisted in retaining or trying to retain the vehicles, jewelry and other extravagant possessions. The statement indicates that during their alleged criminal actions, they stole property valued at approximately $1 million.

If convicted, they both face 20 years in prison on each count.

Sean Kingston and Mom Stole Thousands in Cars and Jewelry

According to their arrest warrant in May of 2023, Sean Kingston and his mother are accused of stealing nearly $500,000 worth of jewelry between October 2023 and March 2024. Additionally, they are accused of stealing over $200,000 from Bank of America, $160,000 from a Cadillac Escalade car dealership, more than $100,000 from First Republic Bank, stealing $86,000 from a custom bed manufacturer, as well as fraudulent use of another person's identity.

"He [Sean Kingston] lures people using his celebrity into having them release things without him paying for it and he simply never pays," a sheriff's deputy told WSVN 7 News.

Sean's attorney, Robert Rosenblatt, told WSVN 7 News that his client is prepared to face the alleged charges.

"We look forward to addressing these (charges) in court and are confident of a successful resolution for [Sean] and his mother," Rosenblatt said.

Watch an ABC7 report on Sean Kingston and his mother's arrest on federal wire fraud charges below.

ABC7 Report: Sean Kingston and His Mother Stole Over $1 Million Through Fraud, Feds Say