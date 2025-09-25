Sean Kingston and His Mother Ordered to Pay Nearly $40,000 to Fraud Victim

Sean Kingston and his mother, Janice Turner, have been ordered to pay nearly $40,000 to a victim of their $1 million fraud scheme.

On Monday (Sept. 22), an amended judgment was filed in connection with Sean and his mother's fraud convictions, according to court documents obtained by XXL on Thursday (Sept. 25). Judge David S. Leibowitz ordered the crooner and his mother to pay $38,500 to a single victim in the case who is identified as "B.C."

Lump sum payments of $500 are due immediately. Upon his release, Sean will be required to pay 10% of his monthly gross earnings until the balance is paid off.

Sean Kingston and his mother were arrested last May and accused of running a $1 million fraud scheme by using the singer's status to obtain luxury items and never paying for them. The 35-year-old Kingston was sentenced to 42 months in prison last month. His mother was sentenced to five years in prison.

One company, Ver Ver Ent., accused the singer of swindling them out of hundreds of thousands of dollars' worth of merchandise, including a 232-inch television.

Ver Ver Ent.'s attorney, Dennis Card, called Sean a fraudster.

"He likes having bling, he likes showing off, he's a showman. My client has a $150,000 television sound system that's in there, there's also about $1 million worth of watches that are in there, there's a $80,000 custom bed that was ordered," Card said following Sean and his mother's arrests. This is an organized, systematic fraud."

See the Court's Ruling About Sean Kingston's Restitution