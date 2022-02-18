The Break Presents – Saucy Santana

Some people are just made for stardom, and excel at whatever it is they do. Such is the case with Saucy Santana, who was originally a young makeup artist and hairdresser in Tallahassee, Fla., after moving there from Connecticut. He made his way in life by hustling and boosting years ago, with no real interest in making music, even with his proximity to his close friends, Miami rap duo City Girls. Then 2019 changed all that. After Saucy created his very first song, "Walk Em Like A Dog"—not to be confused with his other hit "Walk"—solely because he needed a theme song for his podcast in 2019, things started moving. The track is centered on leaving a man who isn't worth it while recognizing the self-worth within, and it resonated to the point that the rising rapper started getting booked for local shows.

Soon after, Saucy signed to the independent music platform Streamcut, the original home of Latto, Gunna and more. He kept dropping songs in 2019, like the viral sensation "Material Girl," which is now his biggest song with over 14 million Spotify streams and over a million YouTube views. A year later came "Walk," another track that similarly took off online. "Chanels and pearls, that's the trick that it take to keep the girls" are typical lines he delivers.

Saucy Santana's music feels like a blend of bounce and ATL bass music, with modern hip-hop beats and sensibilities. His knack for putting songs together seamlessly, creating anthems for many occasions, plus his enthralling personality and pride in his sexuality since he's openly gay have made him a one of one. With plenty of projects released since his start in rap—he's dropped five since 2020, including his most recent, Keep It Playa, in December of 2021—it's Saucy's time. His intentionality with himself and his career shines through.

Even with his current momentum, he continues to cash in with the collabs. He dropped the single "Shisha," which is his first collab with City Girls, late last year, hopped on Tay Money's "Hello" this year and has an upcoming song with R3HAB. Next up is a tour with Latto, Kali and Asianae kicking off in March. There's no taking the foot off the gas here.

Standouts:

"Material Girl"

"Walk"

"Up and Down" featuring Latto

"Shisha" featuring City Girls

Keep It Playa