Big Break in Sauce Walka and Sayso P Shooting – Police Issue Warrant and Offer Reward for Suspect

There's been a big break in the Sauce Walka and Sayso P shooting case as police have issued a warrant and are offering a monetary reward for information about the suspect.

Police Identify Suspect in Sauce Walka and Sayso P Shooting

Four days after the shooting that left Sauce Walka injured and Memphis rapper Sayso P dead, XXL confirmed on Wednesday (March 26) that an initial suspect has been identified. According to the Memphis Police Department, an arrest warrant has been issued for 21-year-old Jayden Dandridge in connection to the shooting, which took place outside of the city's Westin Hotel on Saturday (March 22).

Following an investigation that included various forms of video surveillance and the retrieval of a stolen 2021 white Dodge Charger 392 Scat Pack, Memphis police are offering a $6,000 cash reward for any information that will lead to the arrest of Jayden Dandridge.

Sauce Walka and Sayso P Shot in Memphis

While Sauce Walka was shot in the leg and appears to be in decent spirits, the Houston rapper’s signee, Sayso P, was unfortunately announced dead at the scene. Prior to identifying Dandridge as the primary suspect, Memphis Police Department Assistant Chief Don Crowe discussed the shooting at a press conference as the investigation began, explaining that authorities believe there are multiple people involved in the "targeted" shooting.

"This appeared to be a targeted shooting incident," Assistant Chief Crowe said. "The victims were outside by a vehicle. The suspect vehicle pulled up. Multiple people got out of that vehicle and fired shots without engaging in any conversation. They got back into the white vehicle and fled."

Check out the surveillance footage that led police to identify the first suspect in the shooting of Sauce Walka and Sayso P in the videos below.

See Photos and Video of the Man Police Identified as the Sauce Walka and Sayso P Shooting Suspect

Jayden Dandridge sauce walka sayso p shooting suspect Memphis Police Department loading...

Watch Video of the Memphis Shooting That Wounded Sauce Walka