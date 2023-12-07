Sauce Walka Arrested After Leading Police on High-Speed Chase of 130 Miles Per Hour, Crashes Vehicle

UPDATE (Dec. 7):

The Harris County, Texas Sheriff's Office has released the following statement to XXL about Sauce Walka's arrest:

"A deputy observed him run red light off Homestead Road in north Harris County. When the deputy tried to conduct a traffic stop, Mondane sped away in 2021 Jeep Tracker and led him on a pursuit of 2.2 miles. He lost control of his vehicle and crashed. Mondane was transported to a local hospital to be evaluated for non-life threating injuries. He was released from a local hospital after evaluation, and was booked into the Harris county Joint Processing center on a charge of Felony Evading Arrest\Detention in a vehicle. Deputies stated his reached a top speed of 130 mph. He was released on a $15,000 bond and has a court date of 12/08/23."

ORIGINAL STORY (Dec. 7):

Sauce Walka has been arrested after reportedly leading police on a high-speed chase going 130 MPH and crashing his vehicle.

Sauce Walka Arrested After Evading Detainment

On Wednesday (Dec. 6), Fox 26 Houston reported H-Town rapper Sauce Walka has been charged with evading arrest or detention—motor vehicle, watercraft or tire deflation device. The arrest occurred after Sauce, born Albert Mondane, reportedly led police on a high-speed chase where he was clocked going 130 MPH, on Wednesday morning. Police records say the chase lasted for about two miles before the rapper crashed his vehicle and he was apprehended.

XXL has reached out to the Houston Police Department for comment.

Sauce Walka Issues Statement Following Arrest

On Thursday (Dec. 7), Sauce tapped in from jail to give fans an update on his situation, in a jailhouse call shared on his Instagram Story.

"I wanna tell all my fans, I appreciate y'all for your care and concern," Sauce says on the call. "I'm good. I'm straight. I made it through a catastrophic accident. The Super Saiyan that I am, I'm still here, I'm good. I'm healthy and will continue to be wealthy. Right now, I'm incarcerated. I should be getting out soon. I'ma drop a video for y'all, ’cause I know y'all miss me. I been working hard. So, I got some more work I'ma drop for y'all. Stay tuned."

Sauce Walka released his most recent project Dat Boy Den in August. He recently made headlines for saying he wanted to have a rap-off with J. Cole.

