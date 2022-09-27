Safaree Throws Chair, Hits Himself in the Head During Love & Hip Hop Atlanta Episode

Things are known to get physical on Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta but this time, Safaree threw a chair and hit himself in the head with it.

In an episode of Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta that aired on Monday night (Sept. 26), Safaree Samuels was involved in a heated discussion regarding his co-parenting relationship with fellow co-star, Erica Mena, during a poker game with other male cast members. At one point during the card game, when Safaree seemingly had enough, the Brooklyn, N.Y. native stood up, grabbed the chair he was sitting in and attempted to throw it across the room. What the "Paradise" rapper likely didn't intend to do with the chair was smack himself with it in the back of the head, which can be seen in the video below.

Safaree's unfortunate outburst at the card game followed an awkward conversation during which he was asked about approaching his ex-wife and the mother of his two children, Erica Mena, regarding a potential paternity test. Things took a turn when Safaree spoke to cast member Mendeecees Harris and explained his reasons for questioning whether or not he truly is the biological father of his and Mena's son.

"I'm like, why the baby ain't got my goatee yet," Safaree rhetorically asked when discussing a lack of resemblance between him and his son. "Where his muscles at? You know what I'm saying?"

At that point, Mendeecees pointed out the fact that Rich Dollaz, who was also present at the on-camera card game and has been romantically involved with Erica Mena in past, doesn't have a goatee. Harris' implication was that perhaps Dollaz could be the father of Safaree's son. Apparently, just the thought of Rich Dollaz's relationship with Safaree's ex-wife seemingly became too much for the "Can't Lie" rhymer to handle and as a result, he threw the chair and whacked himself in the head before storming away from the Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta set.

This marks the second time in a matter of a month that Safaree made some not-so-flattering headlines. Back in August, the rapper-reality TV personality felt the need to publicly deny his appearance in a leaked sex tape that caused social media users to clown Safaree about his manhood, a package that the internet said was much smaller than advertised.

Watch Safaree Hit Himself With a Chair on Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta in the Videos Below