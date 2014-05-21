Rick Ross Thinks Solange Is Sexy And Details His New Workout Regiment Called RossFit

When it comes to Tim Westwood, you know he's either going to bring you one of two things: killer freestyles from your favorite rappers or a very dope interview. Today, he serves us the latter, as he sat down with Rick Ross. During the interview, the two appeared slightly inebriated and delved into Solange, and of course, the elevator debacle.

When asked whether he would enter an elevator with Solange, Ricky candidly responded by saying, "Solange is...hmm...Solange is sexy. Solange is...her future is bright," licking his lips a la LL Cool J.

Ricky would continue showering Ms. Knowles with more praise. "I ain't gon' lie. I got love for Solange. She look sexy to me. That somebody you could leave that money bag with," he said.

Ricky must have fallen in love during his elevator run-in with Solange last week. Who knows? Maybe this could spawn an On The Run tour with Ricky and Solange.

When Westwood ask how Ross has been losing weight, Rozay answered with RossFit.

“I do this shit called CrossFit. I call it RossFit,” Rozay told veteran the UK radio personality.

Check out his hilarious interview below.