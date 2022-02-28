Rick Ross is bridging the gap between local law enforcement and the community.

Georgia's South Fulton Police Department, based out of College Park, Ga., shared on their Instagram page on Sunday (Feb. 27) that Rozay bought lunch for one of their captains. The law enforcement agency, located in the Atlanta metro area, shared the post on their Facebook as well on Friday (Feb. 25), which is when Ross' act of generosity appears to have actually taken place.

"Look who bought Captain R. McCain lunch today at Subway on Old National Highway," the post began. "The BOSS Rick Ross, @richforever He said no Police Officer will ever pay for lunch if he is around. We need more like him. Thanks To The BOSS Rick Ross! #CommunityPolicing #SouthFultonStrong 💪🏽"

Ross, a native of Miami, but a current resident of Fayetteville, Ga., also made headlines recently for taking the reins on his own outdoor landscaping. Instead of cashing out $10,000 to have 10 trees cut down on his 235-acre estate, which he named "The Promise Land," the Maybach Music Group head honcho had a friend of his purchase chainsaws so he could get the job done himself.

The vintage old-school car collector bemoaned via social media about the tree cutting service's prices, which was $1,000 per oak tree.

"Must have forgot who the fuck I am," Ross declared. "I'm hands on, I'll cut down my own muthafuckin' trees. You can't charge the boss $1,000 a tree to cut it down. I'll cut down my own muthafuckin' trees. I gotta make room for my animals. I'm the biggest boss. Y'all ready to cut these trees down?"

Ross, who clearly doesn't steer away from yard work, shared during an interview with Forbes last summer that he purchased a large John Deere tractor to save about $1 million by mowing his property himself.

Rick Ross is teaching lessons in giving back and fiscal responsibility in 2022.