Rick Ross Pays for New $3.5 Million House in Cash

Rick Ross just dropped a serious bag on a new crib, and he paid for it all in cash.

A rep for Kim Knausz of ONE Sotheby’s International Realty in Florida confirmed to XXL on Tuesday (March 9) that Rozay purchased former NBA star Amaré Stoudemire's estate in the Southwest Ranches area of Florida, just west of Fort Lauderdale, Fla., for $3.5 million—the full asking price—in cash.

According to a report from the Miami Herald yesterday (March 8), the mansion was reportedly on the market for 22 days and Ross closed the deal on the massive South Florida home four days after touring the property with his mother and sister, Tawanda Roberts, a real estate agent with Florida Realty of Miami. Rick Ross' sister also served as his realtor in the transaction.

Kim Knausz, who represented Stoudemire in the sale and a realtor with ONE Sotheby's International Realty, said this was the quickest closing since the Landmark Ranch Estates opened back in 2004.

As for the details of the estate, it's 7,361-square-feet, has a chef's kitchen, six bedrooms, seven bathrooms, two home offices, a hidden cinema room, a gym and an indoor bar area with a pool table. The Maybach Music Group head honcho's new crib is sitting on 2.3 acres of land as well. The property is also decked out with a resort-style pool and a waterfall in the backyard that is surrounded by a sweeping deck.

The main house has four beds and five-and-a-half baths while the guest home offers two beds and one bath, which makes up the total six bedrooms and seven bathrooms. The guest house is 1,314-square-feet and includes a kitchen and living room.

Back in 2014, Rick Ross bought legendary boxer Evander Holyfield's mansion in Fayatteville, Ga. for $10 million. The home, which Holyfield lost due to foreclosure a year prior, has a 350,000 gallon pool, a bowling alley and a baseball field.

See images below of Rick Ross' new Florida estate.

