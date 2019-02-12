Rich The Kid Targeted in Armed Robbery

An armed robber attempted to jack rapper Rich The Kid at a California recording studio.

The "Plug Walk" rapper and other men were standing outside of a studio in West Hollywood on Tuesday afternoon (Feb. 12), when the incident took place, reports ABC7. Rich was reportedly the target of the robbery, where the culprit also assaulted members of the rapper's team. One person in RTK's camp was said to have been pistol-whipped. Nearly a dozen shots were fired, with eye witnesses saying the shooter fired rounds as he ran from the scene and hopped into a white vehicle. It is unclear if the assailant made off with any of the rapper's valuables.

Police later flooded the scene. Helicopter footage shows the rapper being attended to by paramedics. He appears to be okay in the video. R&B singer Usher was also in the building but unharmed during the incident. Reps for Rich The Kid tell XXL the rapper is in fine condition.

Just hours before the incident, Rich posted a photo on Instagram stunting with large stacks of cash with the caption, "Always in bank mo deposit ^‍♂️."

This is the second time in less than a year that Rich has been the target of a robbery. Last June, he was hospitalized following a home invasion in Los Angeles where he was pistol-whipped and relieved of his jewelry and other possessions.

See video of the aftermath of the incident and Rich The Kid's IG post below.