Real Boston Richey Has Money on His Mind in His ABCs

Real Boston Richey knows how to turn nothing into something, which is likely the reason why the 2023 XXL Freshman has such an affinity for the finer things in life such as beautiful women and money. After he began taking his rap career seriously within the past two years, the proud Tallahassee, Fla. native is certainly enjoying the fruits of his labor. Certified hood bangers like the Future-assisted "Bullseye 2" and "Keep Dissing 2" featuring Lil Durk have flooded the streets over the past year allowing Real Boston Richey to rightfully claim that he’s currently leading the pack when it comes to Florida’s thriving style of hip-hop. In his version of XXL's ABCs as part of this year's Freshman Class, Richey flexes his big-time bravado with the same consistency he brings while delivering his well-polished raps.

"A is for awesome," Real Boston Richey begins in the video below. "Because the females, they just think I'm so awesome." For letters B through E, the "Trapping & Finessing" rhymer keeps his mind on his money and his money on his mind noting that "B is for Bubbas ’cause that's how I get my money" and "C is for Cash 'cause I love money." According to Richey, D represents the many "deals" he signs while E is for the "effort" he put in to get to this level in the rap game.

As he progresses through the rest of the alphabet, Real Boston Richey takes the letter G as an opportunity to reflect on where he came from—the "gutter"—before offering up a warning to any potential ops with letters K and L.

"K stands for kutthroat, with a K though," Richey says, perhaps giving a nod to fellow Florida rhymer, Kodak Black, who often refers to himself as Kutthroat Bill. "’Cause that's how I am. I'ma kutthroat you. L stands for Lick 'cause I'm gon' get my lick back at the end of the day."

Watch Real Boston Richey boastfully navigate his ABCs and even express his desire to one day see a majestic zebra in the flesh in the video below.

Watch Real Boston Richey's 2023 XXL Freshman ABCs Video

The Freshman issue of XXL magazine hits stands everywhere on July 18. See Finesse2tymes, Lola Brooke, Rob49, Fridayy, GloRilla, 2Rare, SleazyWorld Go, Central Cee, Real Boston Richey, Luh Tyler, TiaCorine and DC The Don's official Freshman pages. In addition to interviews with all 12 artists in the 2023 Class and Freshman cyphers producer Pi'erre Bourne, it includes interviews with Lil Baby, NLE Choppa, Boosie BadAzz, Toosii, DDG, Saba, producer Go Grizzly, engineer Jaycen Joshua, singer Coco Jones, SinceThe80s' President Barry "Hefner" Johnson and AEW wrestler Swerve Strickland, plus a look back at what the 2022 XXL Freshman Class is doing, hip-hop's love for golfing featuring Scarface, OMB Peezy and pro golfer Harold Varner III, conversations with 10 new artists making noise and a deep dive into A.I. hip-hop songs. You can also buy the 2023 XXL Freshman Class issue here.

